A 60-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of making a series of racist and antisemitic posts on social media.

Wayne Munden is charged with eight counts of publishing material to stir up racial hatred.

He is also charged with three counts of distributing terrorist material including a video of the Christchurch extreme right-wing terrorist attack.

Summarising the case, prosecutor Ben Isaacs said: “The alleged offending related to Mr Munden’s activities on social media.

“He is alleged to have posted a series of memes, messages and other messages which demonstrate extreme right-wing ideology.

“His particular ire is directed towards Jewish people and black people.”

