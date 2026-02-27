Man, 60, in court over alleged antisemitic and racist posts
Wayne Munden is charged with eight counts of publishing material to stir up racial hatred
A 60-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of making a series of racist and antisemitic posts on social media.
Wayne Munden is charged with eight counts of publishing material to stir up racial hatred.
He is also charged with three counts of distributing terrorist material including a video of the Christchurch extreme right-wing terrorist attack.
Summarising the case, prosecutor Ben Isaacs said: “The alleged offending related to Mr Munden’s activities on social media.
“He is alleged to have posted a series of memes, messages and other messages which demonstrate extreme right-wing ideology.
“His particular ire is directed towards Jewish people and black people.”
As well as allegedly posting video of the Christchurch attack, it is alleged Munden distributed posters describing the London nail bomber David Copeland as a “saint”.
The alleged offences took place between January 2023 and May 2024.
Munden appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Displaying tattoos covering his face and hands, the defendant stood in the dock to confirm his identity.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb ordered the case to be heard at Birmingham Crown Court with a plea hearing on June 9 and a provisional trial from August 14 2028.
The defendant, from Worcester, in the West Midlands, was granted continued bail.