The hotel blaze is currently being investigated as a hate crime.

A council has condemned a “despicable and cowardly attack” on a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London after a fire at the property. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blaze took place in the grounds of a premises in Dingley Road, Islington, shortly after 10.50pm on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said. On Friday, the man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, possession of a bladed article and has been taken into custody where he remains. The force confirmed they were called to the Thistle City Barbican Hotel on Wednesday following an incident that was being investigated as a hate crime. Commander Hayley Sewart, who is leading the investigation for the Met, said: “I would like to thank my team for their quick and effective work in identifying the suspect and making this arrest. Read more: Keir Starmer unveils Britain's Digital ID card system insisting that it will make borders 'more secure' Read more: Terror case against Kneecap rapper Liam O hAnnaidh dropped following legal blunder by CPS staff

The Thistle City Barbican Hotel, London, England. Picture: Alamy

“We understand the ongoing concern in the local community and our investigation is continuing at pace.” The council has condemned a "despicable and cowardly attack" on a hotel housing asylum seekers in central London after a fire at the property. No one was injured and the fire had been put out by staff at the hotel before police attended. Officers believe it was an isolated incident and are "working at pace" to identify one suspect, while retaining “an open mind” as to any motive, the force said. In a joint statement issued on Friday, Una O’Halloran, leader of Islington Council, and local MP Dame Emily Thornberry said: "We utterly condemn this despicable and cowardly attack that has no place in our community or society.

Thistle City Barbican hotel in London used by the UK government to house immigrants awaiting asylum decisions, Islington, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy