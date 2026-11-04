George Gordon, 65, allegedly killed his friend Delia McInerney in April 2023, days before she was due to move to Portugal for a “new life”

Ms McInerney, who was 62 at the time of her death, stayed with Gordon at his flat in St Helens, Merseyside. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man murdered his artist “soulmate” and kept her dismembered body in a freezer with her pet guinea pigs for almost three years while he took out credit cards and loans in her name, a court has heard.

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George Gordon, 65, allegedly killed his friend Delia McInerney in April 2023, days before she was due to move to Portugal for a “new life”, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Wednesday. The court heard Ms McInerney, who was 62 at the time of her death, stayed with Gordon at his flat in St Helens, Merseyside, when she was not travelling abroad or at her house in Anfield, Liverpool. Martin Reid KC, prosecuting, told the jury Ms McInerney’s body was found by police in a chest freezer at Gordon’s flat, in Gerards Court, on January 8 this year. He said after her death, Gordon posed as his alleged victim in messages and emails to her friends. Read more: Top Met cop says national facial recognition 'watchlist' would be vital in snaring the most serious offenders Read more: Man claims he believed woman advertised for sex by her husband was snoring for ‘role-play’

George Gordon, 65, is accused of murdering Ms McInerney and keeping her body in a chest freezer for almost three years. Picture: Merseyside Police

He told the jury: “Unbeknown to them, but known very well to the defendant, Delia McInerney had died in April 2023, at the defendant’s hands. “Her dismembered body was found in a chest freezer in the defendant’s flat on January 8 this year. “In the meantime, the defendant fraudulently obtained thousands of pounds from her bank accounts, and obtained a loan and credit cards in her name.” Gordon, who did not appear in the dock, admits killing Ms McInerney, described by a relative as his “soulmate”, but initially told police he had hit her with a hammer to “end her suffering” after she had taken an overdose. He now claims he acted in self-defence, Mr Reid said. The court heard Ms McInerney, who had concerns about 5G phone masts close to her home in Anfield, had been due to move to Portugal with her guinea pigs in April 2023. After hearing of her plans to relocate, Gordon bought items, including a sledgehammer and a handsaw, which were “consistent with those that would later be used, or required, to kill and dismember Ms McInerney”, Mr Reid said.

Gerards Court, St Helens. Picture: Google Maps

He also collected prescriptions for medications later found in her system, the court was told.On April 11, Gordon took a video of Ms McInerney with her guinea pigs which was to be the last footage in which she was seen alive. Mr Reid said: “These, the Crown says, are the same five guinea pigs that Ms McInerney was planning to take to Portugal just two days later, and of which she was so fond. “They were, the prosecution says, to meet the same fate as their owner Ms McInerney.” Examinations of the guinea pigs showed they died by drowning, the jury heard. Gordon, who was known as Chris to his victim and their friends, is accused of murdering his friend on the evening of April 11 or in the early hours of April 12. Later on April 12, more than £2,000 was sent from Ms McInerney’s bank accounts to Gordon, the jury was told. The court heard he then went to The Sefton Pub for breakfast, accompanied by a pint of Strongbow and a double whisky, before ordering a chest freezer from Amazon.