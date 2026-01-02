Emergency services were called to the East Yorkshire coastal area after 3pm on Friday afternoon

A pensioner has died and another person remains missing amid a desperate search after a group got into into difficulty in the sea near Withernsea. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A pensioner has died and another person remains missing amid a desperate search after a group got into into difficulty in the sea near Withernsea.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the East Yorkshire coastal area after 3pm on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 10pm, Humberside Police confirmed a 67-year-old man had died. The force said: “Officers were called to attend Central Promenade in Withernsea following reports of concern for safety for people in the water at around 3.15pm. “Alongside HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire & Rescue, officers were immediately deployed to the area. “During the initial searches, emergency services recovered an unconscious man from the water. Read More: Former pupil at British private school among those missing after Swiss bar fire Read More: Sparklers on champagne bottles started Swiss bar fire that killed 40 on New Year's Eve

“Despite the best efforts we can confirm a 67-year-old man died a short time later at the scene. “The circumstances around his death are not thought to be suspicious. “Searches are still ongoing. Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as the search continues. “We would ask people to please avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely.”

Shortly after 10pm, Humberside Police confirmed a 67-year-old man had died. Picture: X

The traditional New Year's Day swim event which takes place every year had to be called off yesterday after large breaking waves were spotted in the North Sea. It is the latest operation caused by the traditional festive dips, after two men went missing on Christmas morning in Devon. Meanwhile, a man in his 50s died after getting into difficulty at Brighton beach on New Year's Day.

It is the latest operation caused by the traditional festive dips, after two men went missing on Christmas morning in Devon. Picture: X