A 72-year-old man has denied a series of sexual assaults against a 34-year-old woman.

David McDonough appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual assault between March and July 2023.

He spoke to confirm his full name as David Fergus McDonough and other personal details as he stood in the dock, smartly dressed and resting on a walking stick.

The alleged incidents relate to one woman.

Prosecutor Hafeez Rehman told the court he is accused of having “groped her and touched her all over”.

McDonough, of Kensington and Chelsea, south west London, was unconditionally bailed to next appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court on January 21.