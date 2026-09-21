Man, 82, dies after 'beach fight 'with 76-year-old over sunlounger in Greece
The elderly suspect was arrested and will appear before a magistrate today
An 82-year-old man has died after a suspected fight with a fellow holidaymaker, 76, after an argument about a sunlounger.
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The pair reportedly started a row over a chair, which led to a scuffle on the beach in Vouliagmeni, a seaside town near Athens, on Sunday.
The victim is said to have arrived at the beach just after 9am with his wife, while the other man followed shortly after with a 21-year-old woman.
The fight then broke out when the 76-year-old man returned from accompanying the younger woman to a clinic on the beach after she became unwell.
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The older man is then said to have suffered a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital in Voula but was declared dead an hour later.
Both the 76-year-old man and the woman were arrested, according to reports, although she was later released from custody.
A friend of the arrested man told Speaking to Greek newspaper ProtoThema: "[He went to get the sunbeds, I was getting a ticket.
"He got into an argument with the 82-year-old, who said to him do you know who I am? I’m from the navy.'
"My friend has injuries, as does the 21-year-old girl who was accompanying him."
One witness told Star News in Greece: "All hell broke loose.
"I'd never heard a woman scream like that before. You could hear her all the way to the other end."
He added: "And all of this over a lounge chair and a chair."
All those involved in the death would appear before a magistrate on Monday, authorities said.