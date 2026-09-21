The elderly suspect was arrested and will appear before a magistrate today

Vouliagmeni near Athens. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

An 82-year-old man has died after a suspected fight with a fellow holidaymaker, 76, after an argument about a sunlounger.

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The pair reportedly started a row over a chair, which led to a scuffle on the beach in Vouliagmeni, a seaside town near Athens, on Sunday. The victim is said to have arrived at the beach just after 9am with his wife, while the other man followed shortly after with a 21-year-old woman. The fight then broke out when the 76-year-old man returned from accompanying the younger woman to a clinic on the beach after she became unwell. Read more: 'Not a surprise to them': Harry and William know about King's comments after Diana's death, Earl Spencer claims Read more: Putin's party set to win wartime elections - after Ukraine launched drone blitz on polling day

The older man is then said to have suffered a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital in Voula but was declared dead an hour later. Both the 76-year-old man and the woman were arrested, according to reports, although she was later released from custody. A friend of the arrested man told Speaking to Greek newspaper ProtoThema: "[He went to get the sunbeds, I was getting a ticket. "He got into an argument with the 82-year-old, who said to him do you know who I am? I’m from the navy.'