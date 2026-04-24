A 92-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman died inside a house.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed a man, 92, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and that the pair were known to each other without providing any further details.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman, 87, was pronounced dead at the property on Millbrook Lane in Exeter, Devon, on April 19.

Describing the case as "sad," police Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: "Officers are continuing with their inquiries to establish what happened in this sad case.

"A police guard that was set up at the scene has since been stood down.

"It is believed that the man and the woman were known to each other. We are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death and members of the public will still see a heightened police presence in the area, as our inquiries continue."

A cordon had been in place at the address on the street, which is believed to be supported accommodation, while forensic examinations were carried out, but this has now been removed.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any members of the public with information to come forward.