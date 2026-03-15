Man who abducted girl, 5, off street and sexually assaulted her at home is jailed
A man who abducted a five-year-old girl as she played on the street and sexually assaulted her at his home in Birmingham has been jailed for 11 years.
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Mohammed Abdulraziq, a Sudanese national, snatched the victim off Winson Green, Birmingham, as she played in the street on March 30.
The girl’s mother was talking to a friend who lived on the street when Abdulraziq took her away, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
Earlier, the defendant had spoken to the adults and it was clear to them he was “heavily under the influence of an illicit substance.”
“You made sexualised comments towards her. They were disturbing but she quite properly ignored the comments but she was sufficiently concerned to go down the road and close her own front door,” Judge Kerry Malin said.
The 32-year-old sex predator held the victim in a downstairs room of a terraced property until the girl’s mother heard her crying, the court was told.
The girl was then rescued by two men who managed to force their way in.
Her mother had been on a frantic search going from a park and then a corner shop when her daughter disappeared from view.
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She then recognised the sound of her daughter crying as she returned to the street and identified where it was coming from.
As she approached the front door it was locked and she picked up a piece of wood to try and smash the window of the room where her daughter was being held.
The mother’s friend then clambered through the window and saw the defendant and victims’ clothes down to their ankles.
Abdulraziq then “swung” a punch at the woman and slammed the window shut, causing her to fall. This alerted the attention of two men who forced the door of the house open.
The defendant had been drinking alcohol and had taken synthetic cannabis that day, the court.
He was found guilty of false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault and assault, after a Birmingham Crown Court hearing last September.
Sentencing, Judge Kerry Malin said: "It must have been a horrific experience to bang on the door and window and see her daughter inside.“She even got a nearby scaffolding board to break the window and get to her daughter. Still you did not let the girl leave the room.”
The judge said when the neighbour got onto the window sill “she could clearly see that you were bent over towards the victim near to the bed and your lower clothes were around your ankles as were hers.”
Judge Maylin, who extended the defendant’s licence by four years, said the defendant posed a risk to others of serious harm, especially young children.