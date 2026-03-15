A man who abducted a five-year-old girl as she played on the street and sexually assaulted her at his home in Birmingham has been jailed for 11 years.

Mohammed Abdulraziq, a Sudanese national, snatched the victim off Winson Green, Birmingham, as she played in the street on March 30.

The girl’s mother was talking to a friend who lived on the street when Abdulraziq took her away, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Earlier, the defendant had spoken to the adults and it was clear to them he was “heavily under the influence of an illicit substance.”

“You made sexualised comments towards her. They were disturbing but she quite properly ignored the comments but she was sufficiently concerned to go down the road and close her own front door,” Judge Kerry Malin said.

The 32-year-old sex predator held the victim in a downstairs room of a terraced property until the girl’s mother heard her crying, the court was told.

The girl was then rescued by two men who managed to force their way in.

Her mother had been on a frantic search going from a park and then a corner shop when her daughter disappeared from view.

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