Richard O’Sullivan, known for his role as Robin Tripp in the 1970s TV sitcoms Man About The House and Robin’s Nest, has died aged 82.

He died at the Royal Variety Charity’s Care Home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, where he has lived for the past 23 years, the charity said.

The actor, who was also famous for playing the title character in the period adventure Dick Turpin, “passed away peacefully surrounded by his close family” on Friday, according to the Royal Variety Charity.

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His son James O’Sullivan paid tribute to his father, saying: “My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years.

“Always kind spirited, good humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad – I will miss him dearly.

“Although much of his career happened before I was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to enjoy and witness his incredible talents on the countless reruns of his shows that made him the respected and loved actor that he was.

“I would like to thank the incredible team at Brinsworth for their love, kindness and care over the last 23 years. They have been truly amazing and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

O’ Sullivan’s career began as a child actor, when he appeared in The Yellow Balloon in 1953 at the age of eight.

He later appeared in Sir Peter Hall’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre Stratford in 1956.

He appeared in two films with Sir Cliff Richard in the 1960s – The Young Ones in 1961 and Wonderful Life in 1964, and in 1963 he starred opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Cleopatra, in the role of Pharoah Ptolemy XIII.

Man About The House ran for six series from 1973, following the trials and tribulations of a man sharing a London flat with two single women.

He starred opposite Paula Wilcox as Chrissy and Sally Thomsett as Jo.

Spin-off Robin’s Nest aired for six series from 1977 and followed Robin as a qualified chef as he sets up home with his girlfriend, and a business with his girlfriend’s father.

Giles Cooper, life-president of the Royal Variety, paid tribute to O’Sullivan saying: “Richard O’Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television.

“He will be sorely missed by us all at the Royal Variety Charity.”

O’Sullian was among the former stars from television, theatre and film who met the Duchess of Sussex when she made a festive visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home in December 2018.

He was in the home’s bar, drinking a cup of tea, when the duchess was invited in, and when she asked: “Do you miss acting?” he replied: “No”.

He is survived by his son, James, his daughter-in-law Kate and his grandchildren, Nancy and Freddie and his brother John, who have asked that the family’s privacy be respected during this sad and difficult time, the charity said.

The family also wish to thank all the fans of Richard, “whose support meant so much to him during his long and happy life”, the charity added.