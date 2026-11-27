Mr Jenrick described Nick Daly as"scum" following the sentencing

Nick Daly sent offensive messages to Robert Jenrick (pictured), the Israeli embassy, the former general-secretary of Labour and a Muslim news organisation. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man who directed "revolting abuse" to the Israeli embassy and Reform UK's Robert Jenrick has been put behind bars.

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Nick Daly, 30, also sent threats to Labour's former general secretary Hollie Ridley, and a Muslim news organisation during his tirade. Daly, of Oxted, Surrey, left two voicemail messages on the landline phone for the office of Mr Jenrick on January 27, saying in one of the messages "F*** every single Israeli rat who is in our f****** Parliament. "We will see them hang from the Tower of London and I can’t f****** wait". He was jailed for 32 months at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to seven offences of sending malicious communications. Read more: Organised criminals ‘targeted crowd for robberies’ after 'unknown substance' released at Manchester gig Read more: Huw Edwards documentary blasted by former publicist, top media exec and minister who attack Channel 4 for giving 'platform' to paedophile

Hollie Ridley, former general secretary of Labour, who was also targeted. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Heather Williams quoted from a statement from Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle in which he said some MPs "will be standing down at the next election because they no longer want to be subjected to the threat, abuse, and intimidation they receive". The court heard that on January 17, Daly posted a message to former Labour general-secretary Ms Ridley’s personal Instagram account which said "Heil Britannia" next to an expletive directed at Israel. He also sent an offensive email on April 17 to Roshan Salih, the owner and co-editor of 5 Pillars, an online Muslim community website, followed by a further seven emails from April 19 to May 5.

I’m pleased Nick Daly has been jailed today for 32 months for threatening me and my family.



If scum like him think I’m backing down, they don’t know me. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 27, 2026

The judge said that the first message referred to a "final crusade on Israel" as revenge for "flooding our Christian lands with Muslim barbarians". Messages to the Israeli embassy included: "If I come across an Israeli I am slitting their throats" and: "I will lead at least 3 concentration camps for the extermination of Israelis and Muslims." The judge told Daly: "Your repeated messages were full of revolting abuse, permeated with racial and religious hostility, and you threatened extreme violence, especially in emails to the Israeli embassy. "You sent a particularly large volume of messages to the Israeli embassy."

Nick Daly was jailed at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Robert Evans/Alamy