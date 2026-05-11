A man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House correspondents’ dinner has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cole Allen allegedly ran through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the event on 25 April.

He has been charged with the attempted assassination of Mr Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and two further firearms offences.

Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior members of the administration were quickly evacuated after several gunshots were fired.

The 31-year-old, who is from California, did not speak at Monday's hearing, with his lawyer entering the pleas on Allen's behalf.

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