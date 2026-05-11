Man accused of attempted Trump assassination at White House correspondents' dinner pleads not guilty
31-year-old Cole Allen pleaded not guilty to all charges against him
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House correspondents’ dinner has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
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Cole Allen allegedly ran through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer during the event on 25 April.
He has been charged with the attempted assassination of Mr Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and two further firearms offences.
Mr Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior members of the administration were quickly evacuated after several gunshots were fired.
The 31-year-old, who is from California, did not speak at Monday's hearing, with his lawyer entering the pleas on Allen's behalf.
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Allen wore an orange jumpsuit and was shackled at the waist during the brief proceeding.
It was his first appearance in Washington federal court before the judge who will preside over the remainder of the case, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden.
The hearing comes a week after a different judge apologised to Allen for his treatment in a local Washington D.C. jail, which included being placed on suicide precautions and isolated from other inmates.