The defendant was due to appear in court via videolink on Tuesday

Rashid Gedel refused to appear in court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man accused of murdering Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins has refused to appear in court.

Ian Watkins was killed at Wakefield prison in Yorkshire on Saturday while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences. Picture: Police

Police said: "Detectives have charged two men with murder after the death of a prisoner at HMP Wakefield on Saturday. "Ian Watkins aged 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning (11 October). "Rashid Gedel aged 25 who self defines as any other black background and Samuel Dodsworth aged 43 who self defines as white British both of HMP Wakefield have both been charged with murder. "They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning."

Rashid Gedel, 25, (L) and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with the murder of former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins. Picture: PA

The former Lostprophets frontman was found severely injured in his cell on Saturday but could not be saved, with medics pronouncing him dead at the scene. Watkins was killed after being stabbed in the neck after inmates were allowed to leave their cells on Saturday morning.

Paedophile Ian Watkins of Lostprophets performing in 2012. Picture: Alamy