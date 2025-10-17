A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of possessing explosives and having a dagger at his local Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Ryan Swan, 42, is charged with possessing an explosive substance in Morden, south-west London, on August 19.

It is alleged he knowingly had an explosive substance, namely a quantity of black powder.

A second charge alleges he had a dagger in a public place at Sainsbury’s Local on Central Road in Morden without good reason or lawful authority when he was arrested on August 19.

On Friday, the defendant appeared before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb by video link from Wandsworth prison for a preliminary hearing and spoke to confirm his identity.

