Man accused of carrying explosives and dagger around Sainsbury’s store
It is alleged the suspect knowingly carried the explosive into the store - namely a quantity of black powder.
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of possessing explosives and having a dagger at his local Sainsbury’s supermarket.
Ryan Swan, 42, is charged with possessing an explosive substance in Morden, south-west London, on August 19.
It is alleged he knowingly had an explosive substance, namely a quantity of black powder.
A second charge alleges he had a dagger in a public place at Sainsbury’s Local on Central Road in Morden without good reason or lawful authority when he was arrested on August 19.
On Friday, the defendant appeared before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb by video link from Wandsworth prison for a preliminary hearing and spoke to confirm his identity.
The court heard the defendant had indicated he would deny the charges against him.
The senior judge said the case would be heard at Kingston Crown Court.
A plea hearing was set for January 10 next year with a provisional seven-day trial from November 9 next year.
Swan, from Green Lane, Morden, was remanded into custody.