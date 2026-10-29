A video of the brutal incident circulating on social media appears to show Lawrence Johnson being punched, as the person recording says: 'Bro, you're getting chopped up. Sit down, bro. Smash him up.'

Alisha Samuels, who died following a stabbing incident. Picture: PA

By Georgia Bell

One of the three suspects accused of murdering 26-year-old Alisha Samuels in Manchester has been robbed and assaulted in prison.

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Police received reports of a 'disturbance' on Dorking Avenue, in Newton Heath, in the early hours of October 15. Alisha Samuels, 26, was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The first suspect to be charged with her murder, and the attempted murder of a man, was Lawrence Johnson. Johnson is being held on remand at HMP Liverpool in Walton, having appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on October 21, according to the Liverpool Echo. Over the weekend, Johnson was assaulted and robbed inside the prison. Read more: Murder charge after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester Read more: Three arrested after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester

Johnson is reportedly being held on remand at HMP Liverpool in Walton, having appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on October 21. Picture: Colin McPherson/Getty

A video of the brutal incident circulating on social media appears to show Johnson in a grey prison-issue tracksuit, inside a prison cell surrounded by other inmates. The person behind the camera can be heard saying: "Bro, you're getting chopped up. Sit down, bro. Smash him up." Another prisoner then punches Johnson in the face multiple times, before the man filming says: "Take his s*** off him." A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed the incident and said: "Violence will not be tolerated in the prison estate, and this incident was swiftly dealt with. Having a phone behind bars is unacceptable and we have ordered the immediate removal of these posts while investigating how this was able to happen." Johnson is due to appear at crown court next month.

Dorking Avenue, Manchester. Picture: Google Maps