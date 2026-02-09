Man, 62, admits fatally stabbing sister at home in South London
Andrew Cunningham will be sentenced on March 25.
A 62-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his sister, on the first day of his scheduled Old Bailey trial.
Andrew Cunningham fatally stabbed 57-year-old Margaret Cunningham on November 29 2024.
Police had been called to an address shortly before 3pm and Ms Cunningham was taken to hospital where she died later that evening.
Cunningham was arrested in Rotherhithe, south London, and charged with her murder.
On Monday, the defendant, of Greenland Quay, Rotherhithe, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link.
He denied murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser alternative charge of manslaughter.
The plea on the basis of diminished responsibility was made in light of agreement by medical experts for the prosecution and defence.
Prosecutor Nneka Akudolu KC said the matter had been considered at a high level and the plea was acceptable to the Crown.
Judge Mark Lucraft KC adjourned sentencing until March 25.
The judge told Cunningham that the violent death of anyone, particularly his sister, required “people to think about the impact of the loss of her life”.
“Any sentence the court passes, whatever the circumstances, will never equate to the loss of life,” he said.