A 62-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his sister, on the first day of his scheduled Old Bailey trial.

Andrew Cunningham fatally stabbed 57-year-old Margaret Cunningham on November 29 2024.

Police had been called to an address shortly before 3pm and Ms Cunningham was taken to hospital where she died later that evening.

Cunningham was arrested in Rotherhithe, south London, and charged with her murder.

On Monday, the defendant, of Greenland Quay, Rotherhithe, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link.

He denied murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser alternative charge of manslaughter.

