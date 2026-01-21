A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a father-of-two by pushing him into the path of an ambulance.

Robert Bromell, 39, died after being struck by the vehicle at around 1.35am on September 6 2023 in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

He was killed by Lewis Budge, 22, who pushed him into the road at Corran Esplanade on the A85, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

Mr Bromell was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he died the following day.

Budge, then aged 20, was arrested and charged in connection with the death following a police investigation.

He admitted culpable homicide when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The crime was described as “shocking and senseless” by investigating officers.