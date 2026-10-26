Man admits murdering 'loved' mother-of-four by stabbing her in the back
Albert Williams, 66, admitted murdering Charlene Dowsell, 41, who died on July 18th near Newport city centre.
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A man has admitted to murdering a mother of four by stabbing her in the back after a fight.
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Charlene Dowsell, 41, died on July 18th outside a property on St Vincent Road, near Newport city centre.
Armed officers from the Gwent Police attended the scene at 01:37 am and were informed that Dowsell was bleeding.
She was located nearby, close to Chepstow Road, and despite the best efforts of emergency workers, she was pronounced dead at 03:15 am.
On Monday, Albert Williams, 66, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court and will be sentenced on December 21st.
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Williams’ plea was met with tears from Dowsell’s family, watching in the gallery.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Williams: "Now that you have pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, of course the only sentence that can be passed on you is one of life imprisonment."
Dowsell had been described as the "foundation" of the family, and her family said the fact her children had their mum taken from them was "heart-breaking".
"They say time will heal, but time will never change how we as a family feel," they said.
"You're so loved by everyone that really knew you. You have left us broken-hearted – we are all in shock.
"We don't know what to do, but we are finding comfort in memories we have of you. You did not deserve what you went through, our girl.
"Losing our daughter at such a young age, she was the foundation to our family, and without her it's difficult to know what to do and what comes next.
"Four children without a mum is just heartbreaking."
Dowsell’s provisional cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to her left back, injuring the lung, stomach and liver, according to a post-mortem.