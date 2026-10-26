Albert Williams, 66, admitted murdering Charlene Dowsell, 41, who died on July 18th near Newport city centre.

Charlene Dowsell, 41, died on July 18th outside a property in St Vincent Road, near Newport city centre. Picture: Gwent Police/Family Handout

By Georgia Bell

A man has admitted to murdering a mother of four by stabbing her in the back after a fight.

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Charlene Dowsell, 41, died on July 18th outside a property in St Vincent Road, near Newport city centre. Picture: Google Maps

Williams’ plea was met with tears from Dowsell’s family, watching in the gallery. Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Williams: "Now that you have pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, of course the only sentence that can be passed on you is one of life imprisonment." Dowsell had been described as the "foundation" of the family, and her family said the fact her children had their mum taken from them was "heart-breaking". "They say time will heal, but time will never change how we as a family feel," they said. "You're so loved by everyone that really knew you. You have left us broken-hearted – we are all in shock.

On Monday, Albert Williams, 66, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court and will be sentenced on December 21st. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty