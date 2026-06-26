Mohamed Ullah, 35, from East London has admitted to threatening to "decapitate" Jewish schoolchildren.

Reporting restrictions have remained imposed until Friday despite Ullah first pleading guilty to the offences on June 5. This is a result of him denying three assault charges linked to the same day.

He admitted the offences at Wood Green Crown Court as well as damaging a water dispenser and causing a flood at Homerton Hospital in Hackney on the same day in February.

Ullah, who remains in police custody, pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill and racially aggravated harassment.

Mohamed Ullah, from Hackney, made the comments to Avani Hari on February 13.

The restrictions were lifted on Friday after Ullah admitted assaulting Janet Chukwu, while prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining two assault charges.

Judge Daniel Fugallo has ordered the probation service to carry out a dangerousness assessment ahead of his sentencing hearing on August 5.

Defence barrister Tom Kharran told Friday’s hearing: “The defendant at the time of the offending was about to be discharged as a patient from a mental institution, and he has been assessed as fit to plead.”

Ullah was not present in court and appeared via video link from HMP Pentonville.

He will remain in custody until his sentencing.