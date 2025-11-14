Man admits visiting Army barracks in preparation for terror attack
A man has admitted gathering parts to make a homemade bomb and visiting British Army barracks in Windsor in preparation for terrorist acts.
Ilyas Akhtar, 20, from Slough, in Berkshire, pleaded guilty to a string of charges when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.
As part of his terrorist preparations between July 1 2024 and May 31 2025, he accessed al-Qaida material and bought knives and razor blades, the court was told.
He researched online for information on weapons and poison, as well as literature about explosive substances and the construction of improvised explosive devices.
His preparations also included visiting Victoria Barracks in Windsor and accessing instructions and gathering parts to make an improvised explosive device.
Akhtar pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist information relating to a video entitled How To Make A Simple Detonator.
He admitted a charge of arson relating to a fire at St Peter’s Church in Slough in April 2025.
He also pleaded guilty to making a bomb hoax by placing a package containing wires, screws, coins, batteries and phones at Asda Superstore, Telford Drive, Slough, on May 9.
Akhtar, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison, denied four other charges relating to alleged arson attacks at Slough Ice Arena on May 14 and at Salt Hill Activity Centre on May 31. The prosecution indicated that the pleas were not accepted by the Crown.
The defendant, of Cress Road, Slough, faces a provisional trial at Woolwich Crown Court on October 19 next year.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded him into custody.