A man has admitted gathering parts to make a homemade bomb and visiting British Army barracks in Windsor in preparation for terrorist acts.

Ilyas Akhtar, 20, from Slough, in Berkshire, pleaded guilty to a string of charges when he appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

As part of his terrorist preparations between July 1 2024 and May 31 2025, he accessed al-Qaida material and bought knives and razor blades, the court was told.

He researched online for information on weapons and poison, as well as literature about explosive substances and the construction of improvised explosive devices.

His preparations also included visiting Victoria Barracks in Windsor and accessing instructions and gathering parts to make an improvised explosive device.

Read more: ‘Admiral with fake medals’ sparks MoD probe after 'imposter' blags his way into Remembrance service

Read more: Football fans warned of detention risk over travel to US World Cup after British journalist held by ICE