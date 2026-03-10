Man found with AI child sex images downloaded from X escapes jail 'by the skin of his teeth' after reoffending, with the man appearing at Hove Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man serving a suspended sentence over artificial intelligence (AI) images of child sexual abuse has been warned by a judge he has escaped prison “by the skin of your teeth” after being caught with more illegal content.

James Castell, of Heathfield, East Sussex, was handed an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out more unpaid work and rehabilitation activities at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday. The 40-year-old was already serving an 18-month sentence suspended for two years which was handed down at the same court in December last year. Sussex Police said he was one of the first in the county to be sentenced for creating child sexual abuse content using artificial intelligence at that time. In February he further admitted possession of eight prohibited images of children, which were AI-generated and downloaded from X, where they were "readily available", defence counsel Rebecca Upton told the court. She said: "He did not understand the images of clothed children from an open source social media site were prohibited. "Clearly they are prohibited and that has been explained to him and he has admitted and accepted he has done something wrong."

Grok was found on the man's mobile device. Picture: Alamy

The court heard the images were either cartoons or photographs manipulated to put on a child’s face. The images were found on his phone on a visit from probation and officers noticed it had a Grok and X app on it which is used for AI bots with the ability to generate and create deepfake images of women and children. Ms Upton added that rehabilitation activity requirements ordered for Castell in December have not yet begun and he is getting help, privately supported by his family, in the meantime. Judge Jeremy Gold KC said it is a “very unusual” case because of it being only eight images and “none of them involve real children they’re all AI-generated”. Sentencing Castell, the judge said: “You are walking a very fine line. “You need some intensive therapies to address your various difficulties.

sussex police arrested the man after a visit from a probation officer found the X and Grok apps on his device. Picture: Alamy