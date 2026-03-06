A 91-year-old man with Alzheimer's has been convicted after the car he can no longer drive was left uninsured for less than two weeks.

He was taken to court by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over the unpaid bill on his 10-year-old Renault Megane.

His son wrote to explain that his father's driving licence had been taken away due to his illness, and the vehicle was parked on a drive.

He insured the car for five days to get it through an MOT, in preparation for it being sold, and the vehicle was uninsured for 11 days afterwards while the sale went through, he said.

However, the letter was not enough to avoid his ageing father being convicted of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

It is the latest case to emerge from the Single Justice Procedure (SJP), a fast-track court process which allows magistrates to hand out convictions in private hearings.

The Labour Government has spent the last year considering whether to reform the SJP process, amid a growing body of evidence that vulnerable and unwell elderly people are regularly convicted of not keeping up with household bills.

The pensioner was prosecuted over a lapse in car insurance in September last year, and was sent a letter about criminal proceedings last month.

