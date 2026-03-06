Outrage as pensioner, 91, with Alzheimer's convicted after car he could no longer drive left uninsured for two weeks
A 91-year-old man with Alzheimer's has been convicted after the car he can no longer drive was left uninsured for less than two weeks.
Listen to this article
He was taken to court by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over the unpaid bill on his 10-year-old Renault Megane.
His son wrote to explain that his father's driving licence had been taken away due to his illness, and the vehicle was parked on a drive.
He insured the car for five days to get it through an MOT, in preparation for it being sold, and the vehicle was uninsured for 11 days afterwards while the sale went through, he said.
However, the letter was not enough to avoid his ageing father being convicted of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
It is the latest case to emerge from the Single Justice Procedure (SJP), a fast-track court process which allows magistrates to hand out convictions in private hearings.
The Labour Government has spent the last year considering whether to reform the SJP process, amid a growing body of evidence that vulnerable and unwell elderly people are regularly convicted of not keeping up with household bills.
The pensioner was prosecuted over a lapse in car insurance in September last year, and was sent a letter about criminal proceedings last month.
Read more: LBC granted access to drone-hit RAF Cyprus base as Healey insists Britain has been preparing for Iran conflict
Read more: Man and boy arrested after viral 'school wars' videos encourage teens from rival schools to attack each other with knives
His son ticked a box on the form to indicate a guilty plea on his father's behalf, and wrote: "I am completing this on behalf of my father, who has Alzheimer's and had his licence revoked due to his illness.
"We took the car and parked it on our driveway while we were selling it.
"We took out car insurance with LV from September 5 to September 11, so we were insured to get the MOT.
"The car was sold on September 22, so it was uninsured for a very short period, parked on the driveway."
The son also underlined on the form that his father was born in 1934.
Magistrates who handle SJP prosecutions have the power to adjourn a case and notify the prosecution if they believe - based on details submitted in mitigation - that a case may not be in the public interest.
The DVLA has acknowledged it does not routinely see mitigation letters due to the design of the SJP system, and often does not know if a defendant's vulnerabilities have been identified.
The agency has urged the Government to reform the SJP to ensure that prosecutors see all mitigation letters before cases go to court, and it has urged defendants to make contact directly if there is important information to disclose.
The pensioner, from Wimborne in Dorset, was convicted by magistrate Eve Cooper, sitting at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Ms Cooper does not appear to have sent the case back to the DVLA for a public interest check, but imposed an absolute discharge on the case instead of ordering the pensioner to pay a fine.