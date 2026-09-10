Searches have been carried out in north and north-west London

Both were arrested on suspicion of assisting Iran's intelligence service. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A man and a woman have been arrested in London on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police have said.

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A 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were arrested at an address in north-west London yesterday. Both were arrested on suspicion of assisting Iran's intelligence service. They were taken to a London police station and released on bail with strict conditions until late October. Police said the arrests followed two searches carried out in June of residential addresses in north and north-west London.

A third search was carried out of another property on Wednesday following the arrests. Police stressed the arrest is not linked to attacks this year targeting Jewish and Iranian communities across London, or to the upcoming High Holy Days period. Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London said: “We know that news of these arrests will come as a concern to some members of the public, but I want to stress that we do not believe there to be any imminent threat to the wider public in connection with this matter. “We’ve seen a marked increase in the tempo of our work linked to national security and state threats over the past year and this investigation is a continuation of that.