A man and a woman have been arrested following the deaths of two adults and their two sons in Ireland in a suspected arson attack.

Philip and Kim English were killed in the fire in Waterford just after 5am on Tuesday.

Two children - named Callum and Jayden - both said to be under ten, also died.

Ireland's National Police Service said two more children remain in critical condition at Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.

Police said on Thursday that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s had been arrested over the incident.

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