Man and woman arrested after couple and their two children killed in Ireland house fire
Philip and Kim English were killed in the blaze alongside their sons Callum and Jayden
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A man and a woman have been arrested following the deaths of two adults and their two sons in Ireland in a suspected arson attack.
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Philip and Kim English were killed in the fire in Waterford just after 5am on Tuesday.
Two children - named Callum and Jayden - both said to be under ten, also died.
Ireland's National Police Service said two more children remain in critical condition at Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.
Police said on Thursday that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s had been arrested over the incident.
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They believe the fire was started deliberately and have launched a murder probe.
Anne English, who was previously married to Philip English, previously said they were a happy family.
"I just have no words. I'm lost and I'm going to be lost without them,” she said.
"She’s (Kim English) my best friend. We were very, very close. I heard when I got a phone call from one of my family and I jumped out up of bed.“Since then I am numb. I am just shocked.
"The family is very close."
A post-mortem examination on the victims have been completed but the results are not being released for "operational reasons", the Gardai have said.
The force have repeated their appeal for information which took place on Birch Avenue, Birchwood.