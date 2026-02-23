Two people have been arrested after the death of Jordan James Parke, who styled himself as 'The Lip King.'

Kim-Kardashian obsessed reality TV personality Jordan died at the age of 34 last week.

Police believe he ‘may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure’ before his death.

The Met police said a man, 43 and a woman, 52 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed.

Jordan’s sister announced his death saying his family had been left “numb, shocked and heartbroken.”

Police rushed to Lincoln Plaza, in Canary Wharf, following reports of an unconscious man and he was tragically found dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, 18 February at 12:38hrs police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an unconscious man on Lincoln Plaza, Canary Wharf.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 34-year-old man was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“After police conducted urgent enquiries, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Friday, 20 February, on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been bailed pending further investigation.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“However, officers are reviewing information that suggests the victim may have been undergoing a cosmetic procedure prior to his death. This is an initial line of enquiry at this stage.

“Officers are currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination that will be held in due course.”

Parke was arrested in September 2024 on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of a mother of five after a BBL procedure.

He was on bail at the time of his death and had not been charged.

Alice Webb, 33, tragically passed away in the early hours of September 24, 2024, after falling ill while recovering from a “liquid BBL.”

Parke and a second suspect were arrested days later after it was discovered she had undergone the procedure at the Lip King’s clinic in Gloucestershire.

After her death he continued to perform cosmetic procedures for clients.

His sister said on social media: “I simply have no words to even comprehend this.

“This is going to be the hardest post I will ever have to write.

“Our beautiful, funny most amazing Jordan James Parke passed away on Wednesday the 18th of February 2026.

“We as a family are numb, shocked and heartbroken.

“There will be some unkind messages that will be posted regarding this heartbreaking news but please if you knew Jordan you will know that none of what will be posted is true and please keep him in your heart!

“Jordan, I have no words to explain the sadness and heartbreak that we are feeling; you were our best friend, our whole world, our everything! We love you more than anything in the world!

“There are simply no words to express how grateful that we had you in our lives.

“The world feels so empty without you and I don’t know how we are going to carry on. Jordan we love you so much.

“I hope you are dancing in the sky with Nan and Granda. Goodnight, God bless, beautiful.”

Parke had gone through 50 cosmetic procedures including upper eyelid surgery, a lip lift, a chin implant and several rounds of liposuction.

He once admitted he had spent more than £130,000 on surgery.