The family of the pair, from Doncaster, are appealing to help locate a handbag belonging to the woman

Officers were called to Fistral Beach in Newquay at about 9.45pm on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man and woman who died after being pulled from the water at a beach in Cornwall were father and daughter, police have confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to Fistral Beach, Newquay, on Sunday evening at around 9.45pm following reports that two people had been recovered from the water. Despite the efforts of medics, the man in his 60s and woman in her 30s died at the scene. Providing an update on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said the pair were both from Doncaster. Read more: Man arrested after attacking three women with kitchen knives in Paris Read more: Four men charged with murder after man, 24, stabbed in city centre

A stock image of Fistral Beach. Picture: Getty

The force confirmed their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist offices and said the family are seeking to recover a handbag the woman was carrying when she entered the water which is believed to contain items of sentimental value. It is described as leather-style with a shoulder strap, orange or peach in colour and approximately 30cm by 30cm in size. A spokeswoman for the force said: "A father and daughter have sadly died following an incident at Fistral Beach, Newquay, on Sunday evening. "Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm on 26 July after reports that two people had been recovered from the water. "Coastguard rescue teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes attended the scene, alongside Newquay RNLI lifeboats and a HM Coastguard helicopter.

Fistral Beach (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, who were both from Doncaster, were pronounced deceased at the scene. "Their families have been informed, and thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.” Multiple emergency vehicles and a helicopter were deployed to the scene and a cordon was put in place but has since come down. One eyewitness told The Sun that the man had "gone in to try and rescue his daughter". Sand Phoneix said: "He had been pulled out of the water but had been in there about seven minutes. "I had an adrenaline pen which I jabbed him with and tried to give him oxygen but his lungs were full of water and there was no response. "The paramedics arrived and carried on trying to give CPR."

The coastguard said in a statement: “HM Coastguard has been responding to an incident in the South Fistral area, Newquay, overnight. “First informed at around 9.30pm (26 July), Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes, lifeboats from Newquay RNLI and an HM Coastguard helicopter were sent to the scene, alongside other emergency services.” Fistral beach is described as 'the home of British surfing'. It is home to multiple surfing schools and the International Surfing Centre, which was built in 2003.