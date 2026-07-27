A man and woman have died after being pulled from the water at a beach in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to Fistral Beach, Newquay, on Sunday evening at around 9.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm on Sunday 26 July following reports that two people had been recovered from the water at Fistral Beach, Newquay.

"Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in place, which has since been removed.

"Sadly, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their families have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"A file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

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Multiple emergency vehicles and a helicopter were at the scene last night, as well as two lifeboats on the water.

One eyewitness told The Sun: "A man came running up the cliff saying there were people drowning in the water.

“There was a helicopter overhead and there was a lifeboat in the water.

“They recovered one body on the beach, while the other one was brought up the cliff.

“Another man came up soaking wet and in a foil blanket. He knew them and had been trying to help. I’m just in shock, it was awful to watch.”

The coastguard said in a statement: “HM Coastguard has been responding to an incident in the South Fistral area, Newquay, overnight.

“First informed at around 9.30pm (26 July), Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes, lifeboats from Newquay RNLI and an HM Coastguard helicopter were sent to the scene, alongside other emergency services.”

Fistral beach is described as 'the home of British surfing'.

It is home to multiple surfing schools and the International Surfing Centre, which was built in 2003.

The beach is known for its massive winter wave swells and hosts several surf competitions throughout the year.

In a separate incident a man died and another was taken to hospital after getting into difficulty at a beach in West Sussex.

Emergency services rushed to West Wittering Beach at 2.30pm on Sunday following concerns for the safety of two adults in the water.

Two men were pulled from the sea by rescuers but one was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The men are not believed to have known each other.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called to the beach near the Beach Café, Pound Road, West Wittering, around 2.30pm on Sunday, 26 July, after two adults got into difficulty in the water.

"Both were pulled from the sea and received treatment from emergency services at the scene.

"Sadly, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The men are not believed to be known to each other.

"Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the coroner's officer."