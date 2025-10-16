A man has appeared in court charged with assisting suicide by supplying chemicals.

Miles Cross, 33, is accused of four counts of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by providing a chemical compound, with the intention of assisting suicide or a suicide attempt.

On Thursday, Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly provided chemicals on August 22 last year to Shubhreet Singh.

Ms Singh, 26, died in West Yorkshire last year.

The three other counts, alleged to have happened in August and September last year, relate to people who are still alive and whose names cannot be published because of reporting restrictions.

Cross, who wore a black suit and tie, did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

