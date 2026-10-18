A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a car crash in Birmingham in which a 16-year-old boy died and another teenager was seriously injured.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Shaftmoor Lane at around 8.30pm on Saturday following a collision involving a white Seat Ibiza, which is understood to have hit railings.

A 16-year-old boy inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, also a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath specimen.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Officers from the force’s serious collision investigation unit are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, use the force’s live chat service or email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 4403 of October 17.