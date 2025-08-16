The Premier League season opener between champions Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily halted after racist abuse was directed toward striker Antoine Semenyo. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Liverpool fan has been arrested after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo was 'racially abused' during the opening game of the Premier League season.

The season opener between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily halted after racist abuse was directed towards the striker. The Bournemouth player was reportedly the subject of discriminatory language in the match's first half, and play was paused as a result. Now, Merseyside Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man has been arrested. The man, from the Liverpool area, was identified and removed from Anfield Stadium following initial reports of abusive behaviour. He was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and taken into custody for questioning.

Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League. Picture: Getty

Shortly after new Reds striker Hugo Ektike scored the opener at Anfield, referee Anthony Taylor halted play calling Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Iraola together with the fourth official Farai Hallam to tell them the Semenyo had reported a racist comment from a fan at the front of the Main Stand. The match was later resumed and the Premier League has said it will investigate. It is also understood police visited the officials' dressing room at half-time. Liverpool then raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Cody Gakpo - but after half-time Semenyo scored two goals to claw Bournemouth back onto level terms. But the champions managed to get an opening day win courtesy of Italian Federico Chiesa and talisman Mohammed Salah who scored late goals to secure Liverpool's first three points of the season in a 4-2 victory.

Referee Anthony Taylor during a stop in play after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (second right) informs the referee of a possible racial comment from the crowd during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy