A man has been arrested after five people were struck by a car in West London.

Five people were injured just before 2:30 pm on Saturday at Ealing Broadway in west London, with two treated at the scene and three taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Ealing Broadway, Ealing at 14:29hrs on Saturday, 27 June to a report of a car colliding with multiple pedestrians.A total of five pedestrians were injured.

"Two were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital.At this time, it is believed they have all suffered non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"The car involved did not stop at the scene but was stopped in nearby Grange Park a short time later. The driver, a 34-year-old Somalia-born British man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder.

"Due to the nature of the incident, local officers were in contact with officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London as they conducted their initial enquiries. While investigators are keeping an open mind as to any potential motive, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

"Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact the police on 101, providing the reference 4607/27JUN."