A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a flare was lit amid anti-social scenes in Epping, police said. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Essex Police said the man who was arrested remains in custody, but a dispersal order was put in place. A video from Friday evening showed a person, whose face is covered, throwing several flares over metal fences in front of the infamous hotel. The order covered the entirety of the city centre and surrounding areas, including Coopersale, Ivy Chimneys and Steward’s Green. It was in place until 6am on Saturday. Read more: Asylum seeker whose arrest sparked Epping protests found guilty of sexual assault Read more: Epping Council to bring Bell Hotel case to the Supreme Court

Demonstrators march towards The Civic Offices in a protest against housing of asylum seekers at The Bell Hotel on August 31. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said in a statement: "We’ll continue to have a significant policing presence in the area this evening and our officers will be back on patrol over the weekend. "Lighting flares in public spaces poses a clear and real risk to anyone nearby. "They cannot be used to damage property or harass others, and anyone we identify in connection with those used tonight will be subject to arrest." It comes after Epping Council announced that it will take its fight to close the Bell Hotel to the Supreme Court. Last week, the Court of Appeals reversed a decision to close the asylum hotel following a wave of protests. Now, Epping Forest District Council looks set to take the case to the highest court in the land in a bid to have the hotel closed. A statement released on Thursday read: "Following careful consideration of the Court of Appeal judgement, Epping Forest District Council has announced its intention to instruct its legal team to proceed with an application to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal decision."

Anti immigration protesters outside the Bell Hotel. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News