Man arrested after flares thrown at The Bell Hotel in Epping
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a flare was lit amid anti-social scenes in Epping, police said.
Essex Police said the man who was arrested remains in custody, but a dispersal order was put in place.
A video from Friday evening showed a person, whose face is covered, throwing several flares over metal fences in front of the infamous hotel.
The order covered the entirety of the city centre and surrounding areas, including Coopersale, Ivy Chimneys and Steward’s Green.
It was in place until 6am on Saturday.
Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said in a statement: "We’ll continue to have a significant policing presence in the area this evening and our officers will be back on patrol over the weekend.
"Lighting flares in public spaces poses a clear and real risk to anyone nearby.
"They cannot be used to damage property or harass others, and anyone we identify in connection with those used tonight will be subject to arrest."
It comes after Epping Council announced that it will take its fight to close the Bell Hotel to the Supreme Court.
Last week, the Court of Appeals reversed a decision to close the asylum hotel following a wave of protests.
Now, Epping Forest District Council looks set to take the case to the highest court in the land in a bid to have the hotel closed.
A statement released on Thursday read: "Following careful consideration of the Court of Appeal judgement, Epping Forest District Council has announced its intention to instruct its legal team to proceed with an application to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal the Court of Appeal decision."
Epping has been the site of repeated scenes of disorder in recent weeks, with multiple demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in the town after an asylum seeker was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
He denied the charges and his trial began last week.
Essex Police said it has made 32 arrests in connection with incidents of disorder, with 21 people being charged.
Two people were arrested and charged after breaching a Section 14 order in the town, which designated the area in which people could gather opposite The Bell Hotel, and that protest activity was to conclude by 8pm.
A 22 year-old man from Epping who was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage has been released on conditional bail until November 28.
His arrest is in connection with allegations that a banner had been set alight on Friday August 29.