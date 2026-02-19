The bodies of a girl, 15, and a boy, 17, were found by Humberside Police inside a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday

The bodies of a girl, 15, and a boy, 17, were found by Humberside Police inside a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday. Picture: Google Maps

By Frankie Elliott

A man has been arrested after two teenagers were found dead at a holiday park in East Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bodies of a girl, 15, and a boy, 17, were found by Humberside Police inside a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday. Officers had been called to the scene following concerns for safety. Read more: Funeral directors jailed for keeping man's body in office while telling family he’d been cremated Read more: Aspiring rapper guilty of XL Bully offence after leaving pensioner in charge of dogs which mauled her to death