Man arrested after teen girl and boy found dead at East Yorkshire holiday park
The bodies of a girl, 15, and a boy, 17, were found by Humberside Police inside a rental property at Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington on Wednesday
A man has been arrested after two teenagers were found dead at a holiday park in East Yorkshire.
Officers had been called to the scene following concerns for safety.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remains in custody.
Chief Superintendent Matt Peach said the deaths may be "connected" to carbon monoxide poisoning, but stressed the investigation was at a "very early" stage and further enquires would also be looked into.
"This is incredibly distressing and heartbreaking for the families of the teenagers involved, and they are at the forefront of our minds and actions," Chief Superintendent Peach said.
"I would please ask people to refrain from any form of speculation and to respect their privacy."
Peach said residents would continue to see an increased police presence and a cordon was in place while investigations continued.