Man arrested after two injured in Edinburgh knife attack
Armed police were called to the Calder Gardens area of the Scottish capital at 8.25 following reports of a man with a bladed weapon
A man has been arrested after two people were left in hopsital following a knife attack in Edinburgh.
Listen to this article
Armed police were called to the Calder Gardens area of the Scottish capital at 8.25am following reports of a man with a bladed weapon.
Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to non life threatening injuries.
Read more: Murder investigation launched after man, 30, stabbed to death in Bradford
Read more: Man who called for Jewish businesses to be pelted with fruit and eggs arrested over social media post
Medics treated a man for injuries consistent with being stabbed and a woman for a laceration to the head, not believed to be caused by a blade.
The incident is not being treated as a terror related, Police Scotland said.
A long line of police cars and several officers were still present at the scene on Monday evening, as detectives continued to carry out their enquiries.
Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said: "I’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while we dealt with this incident.
"I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk. However, if you do have concerns please speak to the officers at the scene or call us on 101."