A man has been arrested after two people were left in hopsital following a knife attack in Edinburgh.

Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to non life threatening injuries.

Armed police were called to the Calder Gardens area of the Scottish capital at 8.25am following reports of a man with a bladed weapon.

Medics treated a man for injuries consistent with being stabbed and a woman for a laceration to the head, not believed to be caused by a blade.

The incident is not being treated as a terror related, Police Scotland said.

A long line of police cars and several officers were still present at the scene on Monday evening, as detectives continued to carry out their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said: "I’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while we dealt with this incident.

"I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk. However, if you do have concerns please speak to the officers at the scene or call us on 101."