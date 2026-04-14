A man has been arrested for a second time on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found near a canal more than 30 years ago.

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He had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder in April 2023 and had remained under investigation.

The 69-year-old man was detained at a property in Gloucester on Tuesday morning, Gloucestershire Police said.

She had been strangled, and her neck had been broken.

Carol Clark was 32 when her body was found by a dog walker partially clothed in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

Detectives moved to detain him for a second time following a “significant development” in their inquiry.

Ms Clark’s family have been made aware of this development and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher, who is leading the investigation, said: “Today’s arrest is a significant development in our investigation to identify Carol’s killer and bring them to justice.

“For the past 33 years we have worked hard to solve this case, and we continue to leave no stone unturned.

“Last month, we issued a renewed appeal to the public for information about Carol’s death and I remain grateful for the support both the media and the public continue to give us.

“Our thoughts remain with Carol’s family at this time and we will continue to keep them informed about any further developments.”

Ms Clark, who lived in Bristol, was last seen getting into a Volvo car in the Montpelier area of the city at about 11.30pm on March 26 in 1993.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, brown leather jacket, blue denim mini skirt, black polo-necked jumper and plain blue T-shirt.

Hours earlier, Ms Clark, who was a sex worker, had left a note for her boyfriend saying she was going out to find work. She planned to be home by 2.30am, but she never returned.

Two days later, a dog walker found Ms Clark’s body close to the water at Sharpness Docks.

She was wearing only her underwear and boots, and the rest of her clothes have never been recovered.

Gloucestershire Police launched a large-scale murder investigation, but despite extensive inquiries and reviews of the case, the murderer has remained at large.

The case was reopened three years ago after new information was uncovered.

Following a previous public appeal, a witness came forward to say they saw a woman matching Ms Clark’s description walking along Berkley bypass with two men.

In recent years, two other men have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

They were a 48-year-old man from Lincolnshire and a 66-year-old man from Newcastle.

Detectives have since ruled the man from Newcastle out of their inquiry, but the other man remains under investigation.