A man arrested after a Bournemouth forward reported being racially abused has been banned from every football stadium in the UK.

Antoine Semenyo reported the incident during the first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Friday.

A 47-year-old man from Liverpool has been released on bail after he was arrested the following day on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

As part of his bail conditions, he cannot attend any regulated football match in the UK, and is not allowed within a mile of any football stadium, Merseyside Police said.

The force’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

