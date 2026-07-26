Four people, including a baby girl have been killed in a car crash on a major road in Derby.

The area where the collision occurred last night, between the A50 Toyota Island and the A516, was closed for several hours as the scene was investigated by officers. It has since been reopened.

Those involved are from Leeds in West Yorkshire , according to police.

Two women, aged 18 and 30, and a man, aged 36, were pronounced dead. A baby girl was rushed to the hospital however died shortly after she arrived.

The incident took place when a red Hyundai crashed into trees on the A38 after coming off the A516 carriageway at around 11pm on Saturday.

The incident has resulted in a 33-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving . He was taken to hospital where he remains and is being treated for serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage, to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: 'Four people have died and one person has been injured after a crash on the A38 in Derby.

'Emergency services were called to the scene on a stretch of the road between the A50 Toyota Island and the A516 at about 11pm on Saturday (25 July).

'Officers responded to reports that a red Hyundai car, containing five people, had left the carriageway and crashed into trees.

'Two women, aged 18 and 30, along with a 36-year-old man, were declared dead at the scene.

'A baby girl was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

'All four were passengers in the vehicle.The driver – a 33-year-old man – was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries where he remains today.

'He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.All those involved are from Leeds in West Yorkshire.

'The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since been reopened.

'The relatives of those involved have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this most distressing time.

'Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to please come forward. We would also like to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage which may have captured the incident.

'Information can be passed to us using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 26*442464.

'You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.'

More to follow...