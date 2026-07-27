French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with kitchen knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

Geoffroy Boulard, the district mayor, said one of the women was pregnant.

One of the women was stabbed in the lower back and the other in the abdomen. They are in critical condition, although their lives are not believed to be in danger.

Footage shared on X showed a man with long black hair, wearing a cream tracksuit and wielding one big knife in each hand, stabbing and attempting to attack a young woman.

It is unclear if the woman was injured.

Another part of the video shows the same man lying on the ground, immobilised by bystanders, while the two knives are lying nearby on a pedestrian crossing.

"It is Allah who commanded me," the man lying on the floor said.

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