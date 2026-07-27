Pregnant woman among three attacked by man with kitchen knives in Paris
Footage shared on X showed a man with long black hair, wearing a cream tracksuit and wielding one big knife in each hand, stabbing and attempting to attack a young woman
French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with kitchen knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris.
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The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.
Geoffroy Boulard, the district mayor, said one of the women was pregnant.
One of the women was stabbed in the lower back and the other in the abdomen. They are in critical condition, although their lives are not believed to be in danger.
Footage shared on X showed a man with long black hair, wearing a cream tracksuit and wielding one big knife in each hand, stabbing and attempting to attack a young woman.
It is unclear if the woman was injured.
Another part of the video shows the same man lying on the ground, immobilised by bystanders, while the two knives are lying nearby on a pedestrian crossing.
"It is Allah who commanded me," the man lying on the floor said.
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PARIS STABBING LATEST— Abhijit Pathak (@aajtakabhijit) July 27, 2026
VIDEO: The attack took place at around 11.30 am in the Porte de Clichy area, in the north-west of the capital.
3 women aged 19, 24 and 36 were taken to the hospital after the assault. The suspect's identity and motives are not immediately known.
A man… pic.twitter.com/n9wgSB4vCx
Nunez said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer.
"I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act," he added.
The motive of the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent" while he was being arrested.
The French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office said it was weighing whether to open an investigation.