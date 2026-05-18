A 64-year-old bus driver is in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously assaulted on one of London’s busiest bridges.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance in the early hours of Monday having been given first aid by police officers who were called to Battersea Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police said he was assaulted following a confrontation on the pavement while his bus was parked at a stop shortly before 12.30am.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Superintendent Fiona Van Kampen said: “We recognise the intense concern this will cause within the local community, and are working to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.

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