Man, 32, arrested after bus driver left fighting for his life in 'serious assault' on major London bridge
The 64-year-old was taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance, where he remains in critical condition
A 64-year-old bus driver is in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously assaulted on one of London’s busiest bridges.
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He was taken to hospital by air ambulance in the early hours of Monday having been given first aid by police officers who were called to Battersea Bridge.
The Metropolitan Police said he was assaulted following a confrontation on the pavement while his bus was parked at a stop shortly before 12.30am.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Detective Superintendent Fiona Van Kampen said: “We recognise the intense concern this will cause within the local community, and are working to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.
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“This took place on one of London’s busiest bridges, so we are urgently appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“If you have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of what happened, it is important that we see it.“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family as enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference CAD 174/18May, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Siwan Hayward, director of security, policing and enforcement at Transport for London, said: “Our thoughts are with the bus driver, his family and his friends following this shocking incident.
“We strongly condemn all forms of violence and aggression and everyone has the right to work and travel on London’s transport network safely and without fear.
“We are supporting the police with their investigation and will continue working closely with them. We take workplace violence extremely seriously and remain committed to protecting our staff across the network.”