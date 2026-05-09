Man arrested after car ploughs into pedestrians in town centre leaving victim with 'life-threatening injuries'
The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am last night
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five people were mowed down by a car in a Nottinghamshire town centre.
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Police launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the scene in Arnold.
One man suffered life-threatening injuries and remained critically ill in hospital. Nottinghamshire Police said.
Officers arrested a 40-year-old man, who remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police earleir said they identified a suspect "believed to be a white man" fleeing on foot.
The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am.
A large cordon was put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
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Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have shared this important update with the family of the seriously injured man and they are being supported by specialist officers.
"We would ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances around the incident and respect the privacy of those involved.
"Our investigation remains ongoing and we are keeping an open mind while these extensive inquiries continue."
Local MP, Michael Payne, said in a statement earlier this morning that he had been in close contact with police on a “serious incident”.
He said that a “significant police cordon” had been put in place and will likely remain there for the rest of today while investigations are carried out.
“I would urge everyone not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident while this important police work continues,” he said.
“I have sought reassurances from Nottinghamshire Police regarding ongoing community safety in and around Arnold, and I will continue to liaise closely with police colleagues throughout the weekend.
“I know this will be upsetting and worrying news for many of us who call Arnold home. I will endeavour to keep the local community informed and updated as the investigation and police work progresses.”