The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am last night

Market Place, Arnold, where the car ploughed into pedestrians. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after five people were mowed down by a car in a Nottinghamshire town centre.

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Police launched a manhunt after the suspect fled the scene in Arnold. One man suffered life-threatening injuries and remained critically ill in hospital. Nottinghamshire Police said. Officers arrested a 40-year-old man, who remains in custody. Nottinghamshire Police earleir said they identified a suspect "believed to be a white man" fleeing on foot. The red Vauxhall Astra was abandoned at the scene just after the incident at 1am. A large cordon was put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Read More: Ukrainian set fire to Starmer’s old car after threats by ‘powerful Russian-speaking figure called El Money' Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in trial of man 'who threatened former prince near his Sandringham home'

The car drove into the crowded street. Picture: Google Maps

Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have shared this important update with the family of the seriously injured man and they are being supported by specialist officers. "We would ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances around the incident and respect the privacy of those involved. "Our investigation remains ongoing and we are keeping an open mind while these extensive inquiries continue." Local MP, Michael Payne, said in a statement earlier this morning that he had been in close contact with police on a “serious incident”.