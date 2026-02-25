The man was seen to wear a hi-vis jacket as he entered the Mosque before being detained by police

Manchester Central Mosque near Victoria Park. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested after he allegedly entered a mosque in Manchester during Ramadan prayers carrying multiple weapons including an axe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to Manchester Central Mosque at around 8:50pm on Tuesday after the suspect, a white man in his 40s, and a second black male, were said to be acting suspiciously. The pair were seen to enter the mosque in the Victoria Park area of south Manchester, with the white male suspect subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that the suspect remains in custody for questioning at this time. They described events at the mosque as a “serious security incident” that took place during Ramadan prayers. The force confirmed that they are not treating the incident as terror-related, with Supt Simon Nasim adding that no-one was injured in the incident and that the man made no threats to those inside. Read more: Moment brave have-a-go heroes armed with brooms and a saw fight off machette-wielding jewellery shop raiders Read more: Andrew 'banned' from horse riding in latest blow to former Duke as aides worry it gives a 'bad look' In a statement, Manchester Central Mosque said the male arrested was wearing a high-visibility jacket and carrying a large bag, entering the building while worshippers were praying during the holy month of Ramadan.

Evening prayers at the Central Mosque, Victoria Park, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The statement, the force added: “A white male entered the Mosque wearing a hi-vis jacket carrying a large bag. “He was accompanied by a black male, both entering the mosque at the same time. “The mosque volunteers spotted the suspicious bag containing an axe, which was placed into the main hall of the mosque by the assailant. “The white male was escorted to a separate room by volunteers and was found to have been carrying multiple weapons including a hammer and a knife. He was eventually arrested by the police. “The black male left the mosque shortly before police arrived, after it became apparent that the situation had been contained. To our knowledge, he has not yet been arrested by Greater Manchester Police. “All relevant information and CCTV footage has been passed onto the police who are continuing their investigation. “The Muslim community in the UK has experienced a notable rise in threats and hostility over recent years. The increase in Islamophobic incidents is a serious concern, and greater resources are urgently needed to address this growing and real risk.

People wearing face masks walk into Manchester Central Mosque, in Manchester, northern England, after having their temperatures checked to try stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Alamy