The man was released on bail pending investigation

The suspect caught on footage in the enclosure on Tuesday. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

A man has been arrested after he was caught climbing into the hippo enclosure of a Thai zoo where the social media sensation Meng Deng lives.

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The suspect is believed to have jumped over a barrier at Khao Kheow Open Zoo while a keeper was away, according to the zoo director. Video footage shows the man, dressed in a green tank top and brown shorts with a beanie hat and sunglasses, holding what appears to be a tablet while taking photographs or videos. He stood just yards away from Moo Deng and her mother Jona, who were left "slightly startled." Read more: British holidaymaker dies and girlfriend in intensive care after 'drinks spiked' in Thailand Read more: Tourist, 40, and father-of-three 'locked away' in Dubai prison after sharing images of Iranian strikes

🇹🇭 CCTV captured the moment a Thai content creator entered the enclosure of the pygmy hippo Moo Deng this evening while staff were occupied



Khao Kheow Open Zoo confirmed Moo Deng was unharmed. The man was apprehended and handed over to police. pic.twitter.com/MjVF6YIkVI — Planet (@zaibi0117) March 18, 2026

The zoo's director, Narongwit Chodchoy, said the man remained inside the enclosure for around two minutes before staff noticed him, but added he did not attempt to flee when police were called. The viral hippo gained a cult following after her birth in 2024, after her keeper shared pictures and videos of her clumsy behaviour on social media. Its name, Mo Deng, translates as "bouncy pig." Large crowds from Thailand and further afield have travelled to the zoo to visit the enclosure. In a statement, the zoo said: "The individual entered a restricted animal area." It added it would "pursue legal action without exception" and added that Moo Deng was unharmed but "slightly startled” by the incident.

Crowds gather to celebrate Moo Deng's first birthday in July 2025. Picture: Alamy