A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cyclist died following a collision with a horse and cart.

Police were called to Folly Lane, Chingford, at 6.08pm on Wednesday February 4 to reports that a man riding an e-bike was involved in a crash with a horse and cart.

Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The alleged driver of the horse and cart, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wanton and furious driving and is currently in custody.

Read more: Summer camp sex offender who drugged wife while he assaulted children to be sentenced

Read more: Teacher discharged from hospital following school 'attack' as boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder