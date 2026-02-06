Man, 25, arrested after cyclist dies following collision with horse and cart
Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cyclist died following a collision with a horse and cart.
Police were called to Folly Lane, Chingford, at 6.08pm on Wednesday February 4 to reports that a man riding an e-bike was involved in a crash with a horse and cart.
Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The alleged driver of the horse and cart, a 25-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wanton and furious driving and is currently in custody.
Detective Sergeant Faye Cook of the Met’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the sad death of a man.
“We have made an arrest and our investigation continues. We would ask that anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact my officers.”
Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD5904/04FEB or call the SCIU on 0207 175 0753.
Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.