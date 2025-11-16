India's anti-terror investigating agency said it arrested a man from Indian-controlled Kashmir on suspicion of conspiring with a suicide bomber to carry out a deadly car blast in the capital New Delhi.

The National Investigating Agency said in a statement that the car that exploded on Monday was registered to Amir Rashid Ali, who it alleged had travelled to New Delhi from Indian-controlled Kashmir to facilitate the purchase of the vehicle.

It said Ali's arrest was a "major breakthrough" in the case.

The explosion killed 10 people and injured 32 others near the city's historic Red Fort. Indian officials called it a "heinous terror incident" carried out by "anti-national forces".

The car blast happened hours after police in Kashmir said they had dismantled a suspected militant cell operating from the disputed region, arresting at least seven people, including two Kashmiri doctors from Indian cities, and seizing a large quantity of bomb-making material.

