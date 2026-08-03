A man has been arrested following the death of a nine-year-old girl who was found seriously injured at an industrial estate in Scotland.

The child was found injured in Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath at around 12am on Monday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she was pronounced dead. Her death is being treated as suspicious, police Scotland said.

Police said they had arrested a 35-year-old man.

Detective Superintendent Nicky McGovern said: “Around 12.02am on Monday, 3 August, 2026, officers were called to Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath after a nine-year-old girl was found with serious injuries.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she later died.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death, which is being treated as suspicious.

“Her family are being supported by specialist officers as enquiries continue.”