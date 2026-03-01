A man has been arrested over the death of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in front of his mother in their own home.

Camron Smith died when a machete-wielding mob barged into his house and chased him into his mother’s bedroom where he was fatally stabbed on July 1 2021 in Croydon, south London.

Police said a 26-year-old man arrested in Croydon on Friday in connection with Camron’s death remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Four people have previously been convicted for their part in the stabbing.

