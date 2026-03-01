Man arrested after death of teenager stabbed in front of his mother
The teenager was chased and stabbed to death by a machete-wielding mob back in 2021
A man has been arrested over the death of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in front of his mother in their own home.
Listen to this article
Camron Smith died when a machete-wielding mob barged into his house and chased him into his mother’s bedroom where he was fatally stabbed on July 1 2021 in Croydon, south London.
Police said a 26-year-old man arrested in Croydon on Friday in connection with Camron’s death remained in custody on Sunday morning.
Four people have previously been convicted for their part in the stabbing.
Read more: Moment asylum seeker left fake dynamite stick outside MI5 headquarters caught on CCTV
Read more: Iran raises 'Red Flag of Revenge' after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes
Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend said: “This latest arrest demonstrates our commitment to this investigation, almost five years after Camron’s death.
“We remain dedicated to securing justice for the victim and their family.”