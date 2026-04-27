A man has been arrested by counter-terror police investigating a string of attacks on Jewish sites in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday near Barnstaple, in Devon, on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, after a series of attacks on Jewish sites in London.

There have been 26 people arrested over the series of attacks on Jewish sites since late March, the force added.

There have been arson attacks on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green, north-west London, a synagogue and a former Jewish charity, as well as an incident where a drone was flown near the Israeli embassy.

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Counter-terror police have been looking into the possible involvement of Iranian proxies.

Premises linked to people opposing the Iranian regime have also been targeted, the Met said last week.

An attempted arson attack was also carried out on April 15 at Finchley Reform Synagogue, and at about 8.30pm outside the offices of a Persian media company, both in north-west London.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to arson not endangering life following the attack on Kenton United Synagogue.