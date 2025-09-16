A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Windsor for breaching airspace restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump’s second state visit.

Thames Valley Police said the man, from Brentford, west London, was arrested at Windsor Great Park for allegedly flying a drone that breached the restricted area.

He remains in custody and the incident is being investigated under aviation legislation.

Restrictions are in place over and around Windsor between September 16 and 18, covering all aircraft including drones.

Read more: LIVE - Britain prepares for Trump visit as thousands expected to protest across the country

Read more: The huge convoy that will accompany Trump on UK state visit

The force said: "This serves as a reminder that airspace restrictions are currently in place for the state visit of President of the United States of America Donald Trump, and any breaches will be dealt with robustly.”

Additional airspace restrictions have also been announced over Chequers ahead of the upcoming visit, where Mr Trump will be hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday.