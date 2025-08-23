A girl was left ‘seriously injured’ in Dublin after being hit by an e-bike at around 8:20pm on Friday.

The girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

It is reported that rider fled the scene after the collision at Curragh Hall in Tyrellstown.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested in connection to the incident. He is being detained at a station in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, and have asked anyone who may have seen what they describe as a "Surron type e-bike" travelling in the area at any point on Friday.

In particular, those with camera footage and dash-cam recordings near the Curragh Hall Crescent area between 7:30pm and 8:30pm are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

