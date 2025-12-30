Afghan man, 20, arrested after five people hurt in 'crowbar attack' in hospital waiting room
The man was believed to have attended the hospital to request an appointment but became “increasingly agitated” when his request was declined.
A 20-year-old man, originally from Afghanistan, has been arrested after five people were assaulted in a hospital, police said.
Listen to this article
Officers were called to Newton Community Hospital in Newton-Le-Willows just after 12pm on Tuesday following a report a man had attacked several people with a weapon, which may have been a crowbar, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.
The force said the man was believed to have attended the hospital to request an appointment but became “increasingly agitated” when his request was declined and he was asked to leave.
The man was reported to have damaged a counter before assaulting people inside the hospital, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of Section 18 wounding, affray and criminal damage.
Read more: Two men arrested after elderly man dies in collision
Read more: Driver in his 60s shot dead by armed cops after crash had ‘pointed gun at girl’
The victims of the assault are being treated by paramedics at the hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Superintendent Sarah Rotherham said: “We were called to reports of a man behaving aggressively at the hospital who had assaulted a number of people.
“Officers attended immediately and the male was swiftly located and arrested. Paramedics attended at the hospital and carried out first aid to those who had been injured.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.