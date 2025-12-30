A 20-year-old man, originally from Afghanistan, has been arrested after five people were assaulted in a hospital, police said.

Officers were called to Newton Community Hospital in Newton-Le-Willows just after 12pm on Tuesday following a report a man had attacked several people with a weapon, which may have been a crowbar, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the man was believed to have attended the hospital to request an appointment but became “increasingly agitated” when his request was declined and he was asked to leave.

The man was reported to have damaged a counter before assaulting people inside the hospital, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of Section 18 wounding, affray and criminal damage.

