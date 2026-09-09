A 39-year-old has been arrested at the funeral for one of the five young men who were killed in a head-on collision with police on the A66, which also killed two armed officers.

The Teesside Crematorium service for 17-year-old Cole Worthy was disrupted and police responded to reports of a disturbance inside.

Following the crash which killed seven people, it emerged that a property in a quiet street in Acklam, Middlesbrough, linked to the teenager had been rammed, causing extensive damage.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Police confirmed the arrest at the funeral.

Superintendent John Wrintmore said: “At around 12.30pm on Wednesday September 9, police swiftly attended to Teesside Crematorium following reports of a disturbance during a service taking place inside.

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